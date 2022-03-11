Have you seen this 21-year-old from Worthing?

Louis, from Worthing, was last seen at approximately 12.15pm yesterday (March 10).
He is described as white, around 6 feet tall, of slim build, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a long black coat with a hood, shirt and jeans.
Police said he is likely to be walking, rather than using public transport, and especially enjoys walking along the seafront.
Anyone who sees Louis, or has any potentially useful information, is urged to contact police online or via 101 quoting serial 977 from 10/03.