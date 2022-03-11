Have you seen this 21-year-old from Worthing?

Louis, from Worthing, was last seen at approximately 12.15pm yesterday (March 10).

He is described as white, around 6 feet tall, of slim build, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a long black coat with a hood, shirt and jeans.

Police said he is likely to be walking, rather than using public transport, and especially enjoys walking along the seafront.

Missing Louis from Worthing