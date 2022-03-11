Have you seen this 21-year-old from Worthing?

Sussex Police are looking for a 21-year-old who went missing from Worthing earlier today.

By Connor Gormley
Friday, 11th March 2022, 5:46 pm
Updated Friday, 11th March 2022, 5:48 pm

Louis, from Worthing, was last seen at approximately 12.15pm yesterday (March 10).

He is described as white, around 6 feet tall, of slim build, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a long black coat with a hood, shirt and jeans.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police said he is likely to be walking, rather than using public transport, and especially enjoys walking along the seafront.

Missing Louis from Worthing

Anyone who sees Louis, or has any potentially useful information, is urged to contact police online or via 101 quoting serial 977 from 10/03.