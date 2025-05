Have you seen Lloyd?

Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for Llyod, 24, who is missing from Bognor Regis

He was last seen in the early hours of May 28, and police have described him as 5’ 10”, with short dark hair and was last seen wearing grey joggers and a grey t-shirt. He is a driving a black Mazda 3 car.

"If you see Lloyd or have any information about his whereabouts, please phone 101 quoting serial 490 of 28/05,” a spokesperson said.