Police officers are on the lookout for a 49-year-old woman (pictured) who went missing from Bognor Regis on July 4.

Have you seen this woman?

Sally was last seen around 5.50am in the town centre, and police say concern is growing for her welfare.

She is described as 5’ 6” and of slim build with long brown hair. When she was last seen, she was wearing a flowery dress, but may have changed since. She is believed to be travelling in a white Vauxhall Zafira.

