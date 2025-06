Have you seen Chris?

Police are looking for a 58-year-old man who has been missing since February.

Keith, who was last seen on February 13, in Bognor Regis at around 6pm, is 5’6” tall and bald with tattoos on both sides of his neck.

He was last seen wearing a jean jacket and Levi jeans, police say, and has links to Arundel, Paignton in Devon, and London.

If you see him or can help find him, please call 101, quoting serial 1306 of 04/03.