Have you seen this 61-year-old man missing from Littlehampton

Have you seen James, 61, who has been missing from Littlehampton since 1pm on December 22?

James, described by Police as 5'7" with long brown hair worn in a ponytail, has links to Brighton, Hove, Portslade and Scotland.

He was last seen wearing a black ‘bomber style’ jacket, a black hooded top, a navy blue baseball cap, dark trousers, gloves and dark trainers.

Anyone who sees James or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 101 and quote serial 317 of 27/12.