Have you seen this man with links to Sussex?
Police are on the hunt for a man with links to Sussex, Surrey and Weillingborough.
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 7:13 pm
Updated
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 7:29 pm
Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Craig Line, 27, who is wanted on recall to prison.
Mr Line is described as 6’1”, of muscular build, with short, brown hair, dark brown stubble and tattoos on both wrists- a crown on his inner right and stars, alongside the number 77 on his outer left wrist.
He was last seen wearing a blue and black North Face jacket, dark tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.
Anyone with information is urged not to approach Mr Line, but to call 999, quoting 877 of 01/12.