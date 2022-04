Sussex Police are concerned for the welfare for Alfie, 11, who hasn't been seen since leaving school this afternoon.

He is 5'1" tall, with blond, floppy hair, blue eyes, a blue t-shirt and black jogging bottoms.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said he often goes to the Eastbourne Town Centre and other surrounding areas.

Have you seen this 11-year-old boy from Eastbourne? Photo: Sussex Police

If you see him, dial 999, quote 793 19/04.