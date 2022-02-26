Have you seen this missing Eastbourne teenager?

Karla is said to have first left her home in Eastbourne on Wednesday (February 23).

She is 17 years-old, white, and police say she is 5'3", slim with waist-length auburn hair. She was last seen wearing a black puffer jacker, white shirt, black trousers and carrying a brown leather bag.

Concerns have been expressed for her welfare and anyone who has seen her, who knows where she is, or has access to information which might prove otherwise helpful can contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting Sussex Police serial 1480 of 26/2.