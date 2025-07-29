Emergency services were called to Sydney Road at about 5.40pm on Monday (July 28) to reports of a teenage boy ‘having been assaulted with weapons’, Sussex Police said.

“The boy, 16, was struck by a car before two men got out and assaulted him,” a spokesperson for the force said.

"He has been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries. The car then left the scene.

“An extensive search is ongoing to locate the suspects, while forensic evidence is being gathered at the scene.”

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs added: “This is a serious incident that has left a young man with significant injuries.

“It took place at a busy time in the town centre, with a number of witnesses and vehicles passing by.

“An investigation is underway to locate the suspects, and we are asking anyone who saw the incident or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage to contact police, calling 101 or online, quoting serial 1144 of 28/07.”

1 . Boy, 16, left with 'potentially life-changing' injuries in assault Police on the scene Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

2 . Boy, 16, left with 'potentially life-changing' injuries in assault The incident happened in Sydney Road Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

3 . Boy, 16, left with 'potentially life-changing' injuries in assault Police on the scene Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL