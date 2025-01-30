Haywards Heath drink driver sentenced after petrol station stop in Pyecombe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A disqualified driver from Haywards Heath who was stopped by officers at a petrol station in Pyecombe has been sentenced.

Michael Lambert was seen by officers exiting a Fiat Panda at Pyecombe off the A23 to enter the petrol station.

When he returned, police said he was challenged by officers, but denied being the driver or knowing who the driver was.

Sussex Police said the 30-year-old only held a provisional licence, but was already disqualified after previous convictions for drink driving.

He gave a positive breath test which showed he was nearly twice the legal limit, the force added.

Drink and drug driving is one of the main reasons why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 13, Sussex Police said he was jailed for three months for his flagrant disregard of previous court orders and driving disqualifications.

Police said Lambert, formerly an engineering worker of Ashenground Road, Haywards Heath, admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit, driving while disqualified, driving without valid insurance, and obstructing officers in the course of their duties.

The court was told how the incident happened on January 12 this year.

Lambert was seen jogging back towards a vehicle when he was challenged.

Despite the evidence of officers seeing him leaving the vehicle to enter the shop, he denied having driven to the petrol station.

He also initially refused to provide his name to police.

After being arrested, he gave a positive breath test and was taken to custody.

Lambert tested positive for 66 microgrammes (uhg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath.

The legal limit is 35uhg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Investigating officer PC Ben Dart from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Lambert seemed to be in a hurry to leave the petrol station after seeing police officers.

“He showed no concern for his previous driving disqualification from April last year.

“We know the devastating consequences that drink and drug drivers can have.

“So we are pleased that Lambert has received a significant custodial sentence, it should act as a warning to all drink and drug drivers who ignore the risks of getting behind the wheel on our roads.”