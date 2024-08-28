Haywards Heath man charged with racially aggravated harassment in East Sussex and inciting violence online

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have charged a Haywards Heath man with racially aggravated harassment in East Sussex and inciting violence online.

On Sunday, August 4, officers were called to a report of a man standing on top of a phone box at around 10.30pm in Madeira Drive, Brighton.

The force said he was heard to shout general racial abuse, including targeting two people in the street specifically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Ritchings, 18, of Buckeridge Way in Haywards Heath, was arrested at the scene and released on conditional bail.

Police have charged a Haywards Heath man with racially aggravated harassment in East Sussex and inciting violence online. Picture by Jon Rigby

On Tuesday, August 6, police were made aware of concerning messages posted to Ritchings’ social media two days earlier, involving racist language related to civil unrest seen across the country.

Sussex Police said Ritchings was subsequently charged with racially/religiously aggravated harassment and encouraging or assisting in the commission of either way offences believing one/more will be committed.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (August 27) and remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court today (August 28).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Pack said: “Racist and threatening language will not be tolerated online or on the streets, and anyone suspected of such behaviour will be met with a robust response.

“We will continue to engage with the public and work with our partners to identify any issues and take appropriate action.”