Haywards Heath man dismayed after bike he uses to cycle ‘absolutely everywhere’ stolen from Waitrose

A keen Haywards Heath cyclist is frustrated and dismayed after his newly serviced bike was stolen from a shop.

Glen Dauwalder, 42, said his Cube LTD bicycle was taken from Waitrose on Friday, March 3.

Sussex Police confirmed this, saying they received a report about a bike that was stolen between 5pm and 6.50pm. They said: “Officers investigated this report but it has subsequently been filed. Anyone with information can still report this to police online or call 101 quoting 365 of 04/03.”

Glen, who paid £860 for the vehicle in 2012 and had just spent £380 having it serviced, said he is disappointed in the response from police and Waitrose.

“I cycle absolutely everywhere,” he said, adding that he does not drive and needs the bike to get to work and visit his 97-year-old grandmother.

Glen said: “I've had that bike for nearly 11 years. I’ve looked after it and I’ve only just spent about £350 getting new tyres, gears, brakes and having it thoroughly serviced only for someone to go and steal it.”

Glen said he locked his bike at the ‘bicycle park’ outside Waitrose on March 3 to do some shopping and take his daughter to Burgess Hill on the train for football training.

Upon finding his bike missing he reported the theft to the Waitrose front desk. Glen asked to see the CCTV footage from a camera above the bike stands but was not allowed.

Glen said: “I appreciate to many people it’s ‘only’ a bike, but to me it was my main mode of transport.”

He added that it had been ‘a huge inconvenience’ and said bike thefts would deter people from cycling and ‘being greener’.

Glen said others have told him about bike thefts from the area and recommended Waitrose put a sign at the Haywards Heath store to warn people that they park bikes at their own risk.

A Waitrose spokesperson told the Middy they have now ‘updated’ the signage. They said: “We were really sorry to hear about Mr Dauwalder's bike and the distress this has understandably caused him. While we're not aware of any other instances like this, we will of course support the police with any investigation.”