Haywards Heath man who 'repeatedly' shouted homophobic abuse towards fans and players during Brighton v Nottingham Forest given football banning order

A man from Haywards Heath who ‘repeatedly’ shouted homophobic abuse towards fans and players at the Amex Stadium in Brighton has been convicted in court, Sussex Police has confirmed.

By Matt Pole
Published 27th Apr 2023, 14:47 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 15:06 BST

James Grainger-Brown was sat in the away supporters section of the stadium where he was heard making the comments, police added.

Sussex Police said he was reported to club stewards by fellow supporters, and at full-time supporters from the home section of the stadium also reported his comments.

Stewards also heard Grainger-Brown’s comments being made during the game, police added.

A man from Haywards Heath who ‘repeatedly’ shouted homophobic abuse towards fans and players at the Amex Stadium in Brighton has been convicted in court, Sussex Police has confirmed. Picture by Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesA man from Haywards Heath who ‘repeatedly’ shouted homophobic abuse towards fans and players at the Amex Stadium in Brighton has been convicted in court, Sussex Police has confirmed. Picture by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on April 20 the 30-year-old bricklayer of St Francis Close, Haywards Heath, admitted using offensive words of behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, Sussex Police confirmed.

The court heard the offence was aggravated by homophobia, police added.

Sussex Police said the incident happened on October 18 last year during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest.

Grainger-Brown was observed by stewards, so switched places in the stand for the second half of the game, but continued to shout homophobic abuse, police added.

Sussex Police said he was later detained by stewards, and was charged with the offence under the Public Order Act.

The court ordered him to pay a £100 fine, £40 surcharge, and £85 costs, police added.

Sussex Police said Grainger-Brown has also been issued with a football banning order for three years, which restricts his access to attending professional football matches in England.

Dedicated Football Policing Officer PC Darren Balkham said: “Grainger-Brown used abusive language which caused distress to other people in the stadium, including his fellow supporters who reported him to stewards.

“Homophobia has been a continuing theme I have encountered during my 24 years of service at football events.

“Sadly a minority of football supporters perceive this kind of abuse as simply a type of ‘banter’.

“It means that football supporters often do not feel empowered to report these incidents.

“But attitudes are changing and unacceptable behaviour is being challenged. Brighton & Hove Albion and the FA both have policies in place to tackle homophobic chanting and respond to incidents.

“We are pleased this incident was reported to us. This case demonstrates that homophobic chanting has no place in our stadiums or in the game of football itself.”

A Brighton & Hove Albion club spokesperson said: “We have a zero-tolerance approach on all forms of anti-social behaviour, and this includes any form of abuse.

“We worked closely with Sussex Police to identify and prosecute the individual concerned and we welcome the guilty verdict from the courts.”