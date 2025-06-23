Sussex Police are investigating reports of non-recent sexual abuse and neglect at two former NHS sites in Haywards Heath.

Enquiries are ongoing into allegations made by former patients of the Colwood and Larchwood NHS facilities during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

They include reports of physical and sexual assaults, as well as persistent neglect, the force added.

Several potential suspects have been identified by Sussex Police, none of whom are believed to be currently working in positions of trust and are not thought to pose any ongoing risk to the public.

The force said two men in their 60s and 70s have been interviewed, but no arrests have been made at this stage.

Sussex Police said investigators have engaged with a number of adult victims who were children at the time of the alleged offending.

Local NHS partners are fully supporting the investigation.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation, particularly patients and staff at Colwood and Larchwood during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, are asked to contact Sussex Police online or via 101, quoting Operation Cortina.