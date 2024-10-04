Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage girl has been arrested after Heathfield Community College reported ‘intruders’ at the school.

Sussex Police said they responded ‘to a report of an altercation at Heathfield Community College shortly before 9am on Friday, October 4’.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended, and a 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of assault. She remains in custody at this time, while officers also remain at the college to provide reassurance.”

Heathfield Community College has also issued a statement. The school said at www.heathfieldcc.co.uk that ‘intruders’ arrived at the college shortly after 8.30am, adding that the college was placed in immediate lockdown.

Heathfield Community College reported 'intruders' at the school on Friday, October 4. Photo: Google Street View

A school spokesperson said: “All students and staff were excellent at following the procedure which involved them being secure in the room they were in, inaccessible to anyone outside the room. For most as this was during tutor time, they were with their form tutor or Head of Year. Senior Team initiated the procedure, as practiced, to good effect. The police were called and responded swiftly as an emergency. Due to the procedures being followed throughout, at no time during the lockdown were any students in danger.”

The school said students remained where they were while senior staff checked that all areas had received appropriate communication about the stand down procedure. They could then transfer to their next lesson at 10.30am.

The spokesperson said: “Any students who were concerned as a result of the unusual events and potential concern received attention from either pastoral staff or welfare. Most were comfortable and confident to return to their lessons for the rest of the day. We are enormously proud of the students and staff this morning for their calm, responsible approaches which ensured that everyone was safe at all times and the matter was dealt with as swiftly as possible.”

They added:”We are aware that the events of today may be unsettling for some students and staff, we will be providing support next week to any who require it. If you are at all concerned about your son or daughter please contact your pastoral team.”

The school has asked people not to ‘engage in any unhelpful rumour’ around the events.

Police said that witnesses or anyone with information about the incident can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 286 of 04/10.