Heathfield fish and chip shop ‘attacked with catapults’

A fish and chip shop in Heathfield was targeted by someone firing ball bearings from what is believed to have been a catapult, police said.

The attacks at Horam Fish Bar in the village’s High Street came at 3.52pm and then at 9.35pm on Saturday (November 23), damaging the shop’s windows, said police. Fortunately, no-one was hurt in both incidents.

Horam Fish Bar. Picture: Google Street View

Police said the incidents are believed to be linked to others in the Wealden area, in which food establishments have sustained damage in similar circumstances. These included damage caused to the window of the butcher’s shop in Horam.

Police said the first of Saturday’s attacks may have involved a dark-coloured saloon car, possibly an Audi, which sped into Horam on the B2203 Maynards Green Road before joining the A267 and heading south in the direction of Hailsham.

Inspector Jon Gross said: “We responded with high-visibility patrols in the area and enquiries are continuing in an effort to identify those responsible.

“Fortunately no one was hurt on Saturday, but it is a matter of urgency that we trace those responsible and try to prevent further incidents of this kind.”

Anyone with information, or who may have relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1386 of 23/11.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, telephone 0800 555 111.