Heathfield man appears in court charged with the murder of two women

Heathfield man arrested in connection with the deaths of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 1987

David Fuller, of Alder Close, appeared in a grey track suit at Maidstone Crown Court charged with the two deaths on Friday 8 October.

His barrister Oliver Saxby QC told Mrs Justice Cheema Grubb that he is expected to admit the killings on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

He denies murder.

Fuller was arrested and charged with the murders of Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, both in Tunbridge Wells in 1987.

A trial is expected to take place at Maidstone Crown Court in November and he was remanded into custody.

The bodies of the women were found six months apart in Tunbridge Wells in 1987.

Ms Knell, 25, was found dead at her bedsit in the town’s Guildford Road on 23 June.

Ms Pierce, 20, was last seen outside her home in the town’s Grosvenor Park on 24 November.

Her body was found on 15 December that year in a field near Romney Marsh.