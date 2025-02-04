Heathfield man pleads guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs as leaders of crime group jailed

A Heathfield man has pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, police have confirmed.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary listed Adam Hughes, 38, of Speedwell Lane, as a member of an Organised Crime Group (OCG).

They said he is one of those due to be sentenced over the course of March 20 and 21.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary announced on February 3 that two brothers, Anthony and Brian Siner, have been jailed for a combined total of more than 33 years for leading a ‘large-scale Class A drugs enterprise between Liverpool, Gosport and Plymouth’.

A police spokesperson said: “Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Northern Area Serious & Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) led the investigation into the County Lines drugs supply network, with the support of Merseyside Police and Devon & Cornwall Police, resulting in the operation being dismantled from the ground up.”

They said police physically seized 4kg of drugs and more than £30,000 in cash over the course of the investigation, along with a number of weapons. Police confirmed that between January 1, 2022, and March 28, 2023, the network sold at least 25kg of crack cocaine and heroin in Gosport, and around 9.6kg of crack and heroin in Plymouth.

The police spokesperson said: “By targeting suppliers operating in Gosport, police were able to work their way up the chain of command to identify couriers, operational managers and ultimately two heads of the Organised Crime Group (OCG) – brothers Anthony and Brian Siner. Anthony oversaw the Siner OCG, running heroin and crack cocaine through Gosport, while Brian controlled the line operating in Plymouth, Devon, from his prison cell where he was coming to the end of a 14 year sentence for previous drugs supply offences in Liverpool.”

Police added: “A total of 17 conspirators were brought into the criminal justice system, pleading guilty to their involvement in the conspiracy.”

Four individuals were sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, January 31. The police spokesperson said: “Anthony Siner, aged 38, of Monterey Road, Liverpool pleaded guilty to four counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and was jailed for 17 years and 7 months. Brian Siner, aged 41, of Clint Way, Liverpool pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and was jailed for 15 years and 9 months.”