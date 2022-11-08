Heathfield murderer David Fuller admits to abusing more corpses in hospital mortuaries

The 68-year-old, formerly of Alder Close, Heathfield, confessed to the crimes during his trial at Croydon Crown Court.

The abuse was carried out over 13 years between 2007 and 2020.

The necrophiliac had already been given two whole life sentences last December for the murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in Tunbridge Wells in 1987.

He had also been given concurrent sentences worth 12 years for sexual offences against 78 dead women at mortuaries in Tunbridge Wells Hospital and at the former Kent and Sussex Hospital between 2008 and 2020. Fuller was working as an electrician at the hospitals at the time.

An investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate led to evidence suggesting a total of 101 victims were abused in the hospital mortuaries, although 10 remain unidentified.

Fuller today also admitted the possession of extreme pornography in connection with both the extra 13 identified and 10 as yet unidentified victims, all of whom were adult women.

Anyone who may still have information about the investigation can visit the Op Sandpiper Major Incident Public Portal, or call the contact centre on 01622 654030.

If you are not directly involved but are still affected by this investigation, support services are available from the Ministry of Justice and My support space

Fuller will be sentenced at the Old Bailey during the week commencing December 5.

Sallie Booth, an expert lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing 18 families, said: “To this day, the families affected are still left reeling following the horrific crimes committed by Fuller. They also understandably continue to have many questions and concerns over what happened, and whether the ongoing inquiry will in fact address all those issues of concern.

“To hear that Fuller has today pleaded guilty to further offences involving 23 women will no doubt lead to additional grief and devastation, not only for those we represent but also other loved ones who have suffered the loss of family members.

“While nothing will ever alleviate the harm caused by the shocking and horrendous actions of Fuller, it’s vital to secure justice for all the victims and their families, and this must include reform of the criminal justice system so that sentencing powers are adequate.