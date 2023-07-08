NationalWorldTV
Helicopter and police called to incident in Worthing

A helicopter was seen assisting police officers following an incident in Worthing.
By Sam Pole
Published 8th Jul 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 14:14 BST

The National Police Air Service helicopter was over Titnore Road in Worthing at around 11am today (Saturday, July 8).

A police car was parked in front of a grey Jaguar at the end of the road.

The car's occupants were not at the scene.

The helicopter was seen flying over Worthing towards Goring.

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.

The National Police Air Service helicopter was over Titnore Road in Worthing at around 11am today (Saturday, July 8). Picture: Eddie MitchellThe National Police Air Service helicopter was over Titnore Road in Worthing at around 11am today (Saturday, July 8). Picture: Eddie Mitchell
