​Since she went missing on February 14, Sussex Police officers are asking for dashcam footage which might give them information related to Laurel Aldridge’s location.

​She was last seen leaving her house in Walberton, near Arundel, more than a week ago and officers say she is very vulnerable.

With concerns continuing to grow, Sussex Police have asked residents who have used roads in and around Walberton and Slindon to check their dashcam footage for sightings. Last seen wearing a grey puffer jacket, a turquoise fleece, a maroon tartan scarf and a brown hat, the 62-year-old is around 5’4”, with grey/ blonde highlighted hair and sometimes wears glasses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad