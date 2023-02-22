She was last seen leaving her house in Walberton, near Arundel, more than a week ago and officers say she is very vulnerable.
With concerns continuing to grow, Sussex Police have asked residents who have used roads in and around Walberton and Slindon to check their dashcam footage for sightings. Last seen wearing a grey puffer jacket, a turquoise fleece, a maroon tartan scarf and a brown hat, the 62-year-old is around 5’4”, with grey/ blonde highlighted hair and sometimes wears glasses.
Police officers are particularly interested in dashcam footage from cars using the A27 in both directions between Fontwell and Arundel, and the A29 in both directions between Fontwell and Houghton. If you have information which might help police, call them on 101, citing Operation Accrue.