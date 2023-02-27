Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area from Arun police:

Oldlands Way, Bognor Regis – Between Friday, February 10, and Monday, February 13, a business premises was burgled. Tools and equipment were stolen. Serial 0316 13/02.

Durban Road, Bognor – In the early hours of Thursday, February 16, a business premises was burgled. Serial 0093 16/02.

Morrells Walk, Bersted – In the early hours of Friday, February 17, an unlocked vehicle was entered. Loose change was stolen. Serial 0677 17/02.

Cowslip Gardens, Felpham – In the early hours of Friday, February 17, a vehicle was broken into and a driving licence was stolen. Serial 1048 17/02.

Orchard Way, Felpham – Overnight between Friday, February 17, and Saturday, February 18, a grey Fiat AutoTrail Imala motorhome was stolen. Serial 0270 18/02.

Gordon Avenue, Bognor – In the early hours of Saturday, February 18, a business premises was burgled. Stock and cash were stolen. Serial 0146 18/02.

Victoria Drive, Bognor - On the evening of Sunday, February 19, a property was burgled. A suspect has been arrested. Serial 1093 19/02.

Arundel Road, Fontwell – On the evening of Friday, February 10, a number plate was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0691 14/02.

Top Road, Slindon – On the afternoon of Saturday, February 11, a vehicle was broken into and a railcard was stolen. Serial 0493 16/02.

Church Road, Yapton – On the evening of Monday, February 13, a vehicle was set alight. Serial 1307 13/02.

Ford Road, Arundel – Between Monday, February 13, and Tuesday, February 14, a quantity of fuel was stolen from a site. Serial 0463 15/02.

Church Hill, Slindon – On the evening of Friday, February 17, a vehicle was broken into. A bag containing personal documents, bank cards and two laptops was stolen. Serial 0493 19/02.