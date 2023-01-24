Edit Account-Sign Out
Here are the latest crimes in the Bognor Regis area

Here are some of the latest crimes in the Bognor Regis area from Arun police:

By Nikki Jeffery
40 minutes ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 4:15pm

Belmont Street, Bognor Regis – Between Wednesday, December 28, and Monday, January 9, a residence was burgled. Several items were stolen including a TV, phone and jewellery. Serial 0593 09/01.

Merrion Avenue, Bognor Regis – Between Saturday, January 7, and Sunday, January 8, a vehicle was broken into. An X-Box One was among the items stolen. Serial 0423 09/01.

Ivy Crescent, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Monday, January 9, and Tuesday, January 10, a vehicle was broken into. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0152 10/01.

Can you help police with any of these crimes?
Gulliver’s Mead, Felpham – On the morning of Tuesday, January 10, a shed was burgled. A silver and orange Giant Cyprus bike was stolen. Serial 0523 10/01.

Station Road, Bognor Regis – Between Tuesday, January 10, and Wednesday, January 11, a business premises was burgled. Nothing was stolen but damage was caused within the premises. Serial 0243 11/01.

Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis – Between Wednesday, January 11, and Thursday, January 12, a residence was burgled. Several power tools were stolen. Serial 0749 12/01.

Elmwood Avenue, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Friday, January 13, a residence was burgled. An arrest has been made. Serial 1126 13/01.

Drove Lane, Yapton – Between Friday, January 6, and Monday, January 9, a site was burgled, and equipment stolen. Serial 0177 09/01.

If you have information to help with any of these crimes call Sussex Police on 101 and quote the relevant serial number.