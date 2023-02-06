Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area:

Highland Avenue, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Sunday, January 22, an unlocked vehicle was entered and searched through. A key was stolen. Serial 0543 23/01.

Bishops Close, Bognor Regis – Between Monday, January 23, and Tuesday, January 24, an outbuilding was burgled. Serial 0577 25/01.

Belmont Street, Bognor – On the morning of January 24, a business premises was burgled. Stock was stolen. Serial 0277 24/01.

Can you help police with these crimes?

High Street, Bognor – Overnight between January 24 and 25 a business premises was burgled. Stock and cash were stolen. Serial 0380 25/01.

Stoneage Close, Bognor – Overnight between Tuesday, January 24, and Wednesday, January 25, a vehicle was broken into. A satnav was stolen. Serial 0105 26/01.

Durlston Drive, Bognor – In the early hours of Thursday, January 26, a business premises was burgled. Two arrests have been made. Serial 0067 26/01.

North Way, Bognor – In the early hours of Thursday, January 26, a number plate was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1090 27/01.

Orchard Way, Bognor – Overnight between Saturday, January 28, and Sunday, January 29, a vehicle was entered and searched through. Nothing was stolen. Serial 1286 29/01.

Church Lane, Eastergate – Overnight between Wednesday, January 25, and Thursday, January 26, a residence was burgled. A bag, mobile phone and a silver Jaguar V6 were stolen. Serial 0228 26/01.

Nyton Road, Eastergate – In the early hours of January 26 an attempt was made to burgle a residence. Serial 0424 26/01.