Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area from Arun police:

Elizabeth Close, Bognor Regis – Between Tuesday, November 15, and Tuesday, November 22, a residence was burgled. Several items were stolen including a DeWalt impact driver, drill, charger and batteries. Serial 0114 22/11.

Cootes Lane, Bognor Regis – On the afternoon of Saturday, November 19, a garage door was criminally damaged. Serial 1113 23/11.

Mulberry Court, Bognor Regis – Between Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21, the tyres on a vehicle were criminally damaged. Serial 0697 21/11.

Can you help police with any of these crimes? Photo: Neil Cooper

Meaden Way, Felpham – In the early hours of Monday, November 21, a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serial 0915 21/11.

Durban Road, Bognor Regis – Between Friday, November 18, and Saturday, November 26, the tyres on a vehicle were criminally damaged and the number plates were stolen. Serial 0505 27/11.

Bronze Close, Bognor Regis – On the evening of Wednesday, November 23, a vehicle was set alight. Serial 1397 23/11.

York Road, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Sunday, November 27, a business premises was burgled and stock was stolen. Serial 0349 27/11.

Canal Road, Yapton – Between Tuesday, November 22, and Wednesday, November 23, a Ring doorbell was stolen from a property. Serial 0032 24/11.

Torton Hill Road, Arundel – In the early hours of Wednesday, November 23, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0476 23/11.

Level Mare Lane, Eastergate – In the early hours of Wednesday, November 23, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1081 23/11.

