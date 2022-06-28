Belmont Street, Bognor Regis – Between Saturday, June 18, and Monday, June 20, a residence was burgled. A television and medication were stolen. Serial 0671 20/06.

Sherwood Road, Bognor Regis – Between Monday, June 20, and Tuesday, June 21, a vehicle was broken into and tools were stolen. Serial 0239 21/06.

High Street, Bognor Regis – On the morning of Wednesday, June 22, a business premises was burgled. A male was arrested at the location. Serial 0298 22/06.

The latest crime round-up from Arun police

Arun Business Park, Bognor Regis – On the evening of Thursday, June 23, a business premises was burgled. Electronic equipment was stolen. Serial 0033 24/06.

Mornington Crescent, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Thursday, June 23, and Friday, June 24, a vehicle was broken into and bank cards were stolen. Serial 0472 24/06.

Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Thursday, June 23, and Friday, June 24, a residence was burgled. A television, playstation and a child’s pit bike were stolen. Serial 0832 24/06.

Homefield Crescent, Walberton – Between Monday, June 13, and Tuesday, June 14, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0669 20/06.

North End Road, Yapton – Overnight between Monday, June 20, and Tuesday, June 21, a building site was burgled. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0346 21/06.

Ford Lane, Arundel – Overnight between Tuesday, June 21, and Wednesday, June 22, a business premises was burgled. Tools were stolen. Serial 0220 22/06.