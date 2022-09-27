Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area from Arun police:

Can you help the police with any of these crimes in the Bognor Regis area?

Valentines Gardens, Bognor Regis – Between Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0904 21/09.

Bulbeck Way, Felpham – On the afternoon of Sunday, September 18, a residence was burgled. Jewellery was stolen. Serial 0439 19/09.

Queensway, Bognor Regis – Between Sunday, September 18, and Monday, September 19, a silver Ford Fiesta was stolen. Serial 0391 19/09.

The Esplanade, Bognor Regis – Between Sunday, September 18, and Tuesday, September 20, a site was burgled and a generator was stolen. Serial 0920 20/09.

Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis – On Monday, September 19, a residence was burgled. Documents were stolen. Serial 0948 19/09.

Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Monday, September 19, and Tuesday, September 20, a vehicle was broken into. A Polaroid camera and sunglasses were stolen. Serial 0362 20/09.

Durban Road, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Tuesday, September 20, a business premises was burgled. Stock and equipment were stolen. Serial 0346 20/09.

Bersted Street, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Tuesday, September 20, and Wednesday, September 21, a silver and blue Yamaha motorcycle was stolen. Serial 0209 21/09.

Pulborough Way, Bognor Regis– Overnight between Wednesday, September 21, and Thursday, September 22, a vehicle was broken into. A wallet and sunglasses were stolen. Serial 0184 22/09.

High Street, Bognor Regis – On the evening of Friday, September 23, a white Baotian Monza motorcycle was stolen. Serial 1373 23/09

Buckle Mead, Eastergate – In the early hours of Friday, September 16, an attempt was made to enter two vehicles. Serial 0594 22/09.

Yapton Lane, Walberton – Overnight between Thursday, September 22, and Friday, September 23, a large amount of fuel was stolen from a premises. Serial 0228 23/09.

Main Road, Yapton – On the evening of Saturday, September 24, a bin was deliberately set alight. Serial 1078 24/09.