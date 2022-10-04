Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area from Arun police:

Pryors Green, Bognor Regis – Overnight between September 19 and 20, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0591 26/09.

Main Drive, Bognor – Overnight between September 21 and 22, a vehicle was entered and searched through. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0621 29/09.

The Oaks, Bognor – In the early hours of Thursday, September 22, a vehicle was entered and searched through. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0448 29/09.

Can you help police with any of these crimes? Photo: Neil Cooper

Durlston Parade, Bognor – In the early hours of Saturday, September 24, there was an attempted burglary at a business premises. Serial 0468 26/09.

Bognor Regis Retail Park – On Monday, September 26, a brown Honda PCX 125 was stolen. Serial 0976 26/09.

Hawthorn Road, Bognor – In the early hours of Wednesday, September 28, a business premises was burgled. Officers attended and made an arrest at the location. Serial 0040 28/09.

Dial Close, Barnham – Between September 17 and 18, a garage was burgled. Power tools were stolen. Serial 0585 29/09.

Fontwell Avenue, Fontwell – On the morning of September 22, an attempt was made to break into a vehicle causing substantial damage. Serial 0025 29/09.

Mill View Road, Yapton – On the evening of Wednesday, September 28, a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serial 0322 30/09.

Downview Way, Yapton – Overnight between September 28 and 29, the windscreen of a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serial 0171 29/09.

Main Road, Yapton – In the early hours of September 30, a business premises was burgled and stock taken. Serial 0141 30/09.

