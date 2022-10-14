Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area from Arun police:

Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis – On Tuesday, October 4,a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serial 1165 04/10.

Argyle Road, Bognor Regis – On the evening of Thursday, October 6, the windows of a residence were criminally damaged. Serial 1311 06/10.

Wandleys Close, Eastergate – In the early hours of Saturday, October 1, an attempt was made to burgle a residence. Serial 0454 09/10.

Can you help the police with these crimes?

High Street, Arundel – In the early hours of Thursday, October 6, a business premises was burgled. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0152 06/10.

Douglas Close, Ford – Between Friday, October 7, and Saturday, October 8, an attempt was made to break into a vehicle. No entry was gained however damage was caused. Serial 0631 08/10.