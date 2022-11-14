The Byway, Middleton-On-Sea – On the afternoon of Tuesday, October 25, a vehicle was broken into, and a purse was stolen. Serial 0200 02/11.

Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis – Between Thursday, October 27, and Monday, October 31, a blue Trek Marlin mountain bike was stolen from a bike shed. Serial 1331 03/11.

South Road, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Tuesday, November 1, a man was seen interfering with a vehicle. No vehicle was entered, and nothing was stolen. Serial 1327 06/11.

Can you help police with these crimes?

Tamarisk Close, Bognor Regis – On the afternoon of Wednesday, November 2, the window of a vehicle was criminally damaged when a brick was thrown at it. Serial 0656 02/11.

Yapton Lane, Walberton – On the afternoon of Monday, October 24, a man was disturbed trying to steal wooden pallets from a business premises. Serial 0405 02/11.

Sackville Gardens, Barnham – Between Tuesday, November 1, and Wednesday, November 2, a blue Hyundai I10 was stolen. Serial 1373 02/11.

Barnham Road, Barnham – On the evening of Friday, November 4, a business premises was burgled. Stock was stolen. Serial 1443 04/11.

If you can help the police with information on any of these crimes, please go to the Sussex Police website or call 101 and quote the relevant serial number for the crime. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.