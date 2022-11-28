Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area from Arun police:

West Street, Bognor Regis – Between Monday, November 7, and Saturday, November 12, an attempt was made to burgle a residence. No entry was gained and nothing was stolen. Serial 0195 15/11.
Harbour View Road, Bognor Regis – On Wednesday, November 9, a residence was burgled. A painting and a smoke alarm were stolen. Serial 0590 15/11.
Pagham Road, Bognor Regis – Between Friday. November 11, and Monday, November 14, a site was burgled and a compactor plate was stolen. Serial 0460 15/11.
Most Popular
Minton Road, Bognor Regis – Between Monday, November 14, and Tuesday, November 15, a vehicle was entered and searched through. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0305 16/11.
Central Avenue, Bognor Regis – Between Wednesday, November 16, Thursday, November 17, an unlocked vehicle was entered. Charging leads, cash and a driving licence were stolen. Serial 0675 19/11.
Burndell Road, Yapton – On the evening of Friday, November 11, an attempt was made to burgle a residence. No entry was gained and nothing was stolen. Serial 0231 14/11.
Yapton Road, Barnham – Between Saturday, November 12, and Saturday, Novemebr 19, a premises was burgled. An attempt was made to steal a fork-lift truck. Serial 0553 19/11.
Park Road, Yapton – In the early hours of Monday, November 14, an outbuilding was burgled. A mint green Specialized electric bike was stolen. Serial 0156 14/11.
Peckham Chase, Eastergate – On the morning of Tuesday, November 15, two ornamental trees were stolen. Serial 0004 16/11.
Arundel Road, Fontwell – On Friday, November 18, a vehicle was broken into and tools were stolen. Serial 0488 18/11.
Wandleys Lane, Walberton – On the morning of Sunday, November 20, a quantity of fuel was stolen from a site. Serial 0398 20/11.
If you can help with information on any of these crimes please call Sussex Police on 101 and quote the relevant serial number.
Crimes can also be reported online on the Sussex Police website and you can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 with any information you may have.