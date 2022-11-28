Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area from Arun police:

West Street, Bognor Regis – Between Monday, November 7, and Saturday, November 12, an attempt was made to burgle a residence. No entry was gained and nothing was stolen. Serial 0195 15/11.

Harbour View Road, Bognor Regis – On Wednesday, November 9, a residence was burgled. A painting and a smoke alarm were stolen. Serial 0590 15/11.

Pagham Road, Bognor Regis – Between Friday. November 11, and Monday, November 14, a site was burgled and a compactor plate was stolen. Serial 0460 15/11.

Can you help police with any of these crimes? Photo: Neil Cooper

Minton Road, Bognor Regis – Between Monday, November 14, and Tuesday, November 15, a vehicle was entered and searched through. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0305 16/11.

Central Avenue, Bognor Regis – Between Wednesday, November 16, Thursday, November 17, an unlocked vehicle was entered. Charging leads, cash and a driving licence were stolen. Serial 0675 19/11.

Burndell Road, Yapton – On the evening of Friday, November 11, an attempt was made to burgle a residence. No entry was gained and nothing was stolen. Serial 0231 14/11.

Yapton Road, Barnham – Between Saturday, November 12, and Saturday, Novemebr 19, a premises was burgled. An attempt was made to steal a fork-lift truck. Serial 0553 19/11.

Park Road, Yapton – In the early hours of Monday, November 14, an outbuilding was burgled. A mint green Specialized electric bike was stolen. Serial 0156 14/11.

Peckham Chase, Eastergate – On the morning of Tuesday, November 15, two ornamental trees were stolen. Serial 0004 16/11.

Arundel Road, Fontwell – On Friday, November 18, a vehicle was broken into and tools were stolen. Serial 0488 18/11.

Wandleys Lane, Walberton – On the morning of Sunday, November 20, a quantity of fuel was stolen from a site. Serial 0398 20/11.

If you can help with information on any of these crimes please call Sussex Police on 101 and quote the relevant serial number.