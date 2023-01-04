Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area from Arun police:

Can you help police with any of these crimes?

Wellers Close, Felpham – In the early hours of Friday, December 23, a vehicle was broken into and a wallet was stolen. Serial 0235 23/12.

Chichester Road, Bognor Regis – Between Saturday, December 24, and Thursday, December 29, an attempt was made to burgle a business premises. Serial 0415 29/12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyne Way, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Tuesday, December 27, and Wednesday, December 28, the window of a vehicle was smashed, and the car searched through. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0754 28/12.

Sylvan Way, Bognor Regis – Between Tuesday, December 27, and Wednesday, December 28, the window of a vehicle was broken, and the glove box searched through. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0621 28/12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Normanton Avenue, Bognor Regis - On the evening of Wednesday, December 28, a vehicle was broken into and several tools were stolen. Serial 1204 28/12.

Durlston Drive, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Friday, December 30, an attempt was made to burgle a business premises. Serial 0164 01/01.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kingsway, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Saturday, December 31, a vehicle was broken into. Gifts and keys were stolen. Serial 1029 01/01.

Elizabeth Close, Bognor Regis – On the evening of Saturday, December 31, a residence was burgled and cash was stolen. Serial 0334 01/01.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waterloo Square, Bognor Regis – Between Saturday, December 31, and Sunday, January 1, a vehicle was broken into. A bag containing clothing and other items was stolen. Serial 0165 01/01.

Dial Close, Barnham – Between Thursday, December 22, and Saturday, December 24, a vehicle was broken into and a bottle of wine was stolen. Serial 1277 24/12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

High Street, Findon – Between Wednesday, December 28, and Thursday, December 29, an attempt was made to burgle a residence. Serial 0319 29/12.

Park Place, Arundel – Overnight between Friday, December 30, and Saturday, December 31, a business premises was burgled, and a green Land Rover was stolen. Serial 0218 31/12.

Advertisement Hide Ad