Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area from Arun police:

Glamis Street, Bognor Regis – Between Friday, January 13, and Sunday, January 15, an attempt was made to burgle a residence. Serial 0771 16/01.

Highfield Road, Bognor – Between January 15 and 16 a vehicle was broken into and searched through. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0270 16/01.

Highfield Road, Bognor – Between Monday, January 16, and Tuesday, January 17, a grey Ford Transit was stolen. Serial 0484 17/01.

Can you help police with any of these crimes in the Bognor Regis area?

Longford Road, Bognor – On Tuesday, January 17, a number plate was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0830 17/01.

Rose Green Road, Bognor – In the early hours of Sunday, January 22, a business premises was burgled. Serial 0186 22/01.

Central Avenue, Bognor – In the early hours of January 22 a business premises was burgled. Serial 0222 22/01.

Bedford Street, Bognor – On the evening of January 22 a business premises was burgled. A money box belonging to a charity was stolen. Serial 1170 22/01.

Grevatts Lane, Yapton – On Monday, January 16, construction matting was stolen from a site. Serial 0589 17/01.

West Walberton Lane, Walberton – Between January 18 and 19, all four tyres of a vehicle were criminally damaged. Serial 0230 19/01.

Barge Close, Yapton – Between Friday, January 20, and Saturday, January 21, the wing mirror of a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serial 1174 21/01.

Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate – Between Friday, January 20, and Sunday, January 22, a site was burgled. Tools were stolen. Serial 0712 22/01.