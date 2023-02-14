Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area:

Bersted Street, Bognor Regis – On the morning of Monday, January 30, a residence was burgled. A TV and DVD player were stolen. Serial 0697 30/01.

Central Avenue, Bognor Regis – On the evening of January 30 a business premises was burgled. An arrest has been made. Serial 1395 30/01.

Wyke Lane North, Felpham – On the morning of Wednesday, February 1, a garage was burgled. Two bikes were stolen - a purple Kona mountain bike and a black and white Scott Speedster hybrid. Serial 0742 01/02.

Can you help police with these crimes?

Parkway, Bognor – On the evening of Wednesday, February 1, an unlocked vehicle was entered. Loose change was stolen. Serial 0233 03/02.

Broomcroft Road, Felpham – Overnight between Wednesday, February 1, and Thursday, February 2, a residence was burgled. A gold Omega watch and a briefcase were stolen. Serial 0681 02/02.

Wellington Road, Bognor – Overnight between February 1 and 2 an unlocked vehicle was entered. Cash was stolen. Serial 0402 02/02.

Ivy Lane, Bognor – Overnight between February 1 and 2 a vehicle was entered and searched through. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0776 02/02.

Wedgwood Road, Felpham – On the evening of Friday, February 3, an unlocked vehicle was entered. A mobile phone and a green shoulder bag were stolen. Serial 0116 05/02.

Highfield Road, Bognor - On the afternoon of Sunday, February 5, a vehicle was entered and a small solar panel was stolen. Serial 0919 05/02.

North End Road, Yapton – Between Friday, January 27, and Monday, January 30, a shed was burgled and damage caused to the grounds of a property. Serial 0392 30/01.

Church Road, Yapton – On the evening of Monday, January 30, the outbuildings of a property were burgled and property was criminally damaged. Serial 1451 01/02.

Sunnybox Lane, Slindon – On the morning of Tuesday, January 31, a residence was burgled. A black bag containing a purse and bank cards was stolen. Serial 1209 01/02.

Church Lane, Eastergate – On the evening of Wednesday, February 1, the window of a vehicle was smashed. Serial 0990 02/02.

Main Road, Yapton – Between February 4 and 5 a building was burgled and damage caused within. Serial 0731 05/02.