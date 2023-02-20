Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area from Arun police:

Meaden Way, Felpham – Between February 3 and 7, a residence was burgled. A TV was stolen. Serial 0490 07/02.

Victoria Drive, Bognor – Between February 5 and 6, a residence was burgled. Clothing was stolen. Serial 0959 06/02.

Gravits Lane, Bognor – Overnight between February 6 and 7 a vehicle was broken into. A bag and keys were stolen. Serial 0414 07/02.

Can you help police with these crimes?

Westfield, Bersted – Overnight between February 7 and February 8, a garage was burgled. An orange KTM 125 motocross bike and a blue Yamaha YZ85 motocross bike were stolen. Serial 0227 08/02.

Lyon Street, Bognor – On the morning of February 8, a business premises was burgled. Cash and drinks were stolen. Serial 0136 08/02.

The Croft, Bersted – On February 8, a residence was burgled and cash was stolen. Serial 0188 10/02.

Montgomery Drive, Middleton-on-Sea – Overnight between February 9 and 10, a shed was burgled. A black and red Dawes mountain bike and a black and white child’s Apollo mountain bike were stolen. Serial 0238 10/02.

Central Avenue, Bersted – In the early hours of February 10 a business premises was burgled. An arrest has been made. Serial 0134 10/02.

Summerley Lane, Bognor – In the early hours of February 11 an attempt was made to burgle a residence. Serial 0828 11/02.

Silver Birch Drive, Middleton-on-Sea – Overnight between February 11 and 12 a vehicle was broken into. Loose change was stolen. Serial 0488 12/02.

Bilsham Road, Yapton – On the evening of February 2, a shed was burgled and tools were stolen. Serial 0126 06/02.

Ford Lane, Ford – Between February 7 and 8 a quantity of scaffolding and timber were stolen from a property. Serial 0505 08/02.

Norton Lane, Norton – Overnight between February 7 and 8 an orange and black Kubuta mini digger was stolen from a property. Serial 0310 07/02.

Ford Road, Arundel – In the early hours of Februay 8, a quantity of fuel was stolen from a site. Serial 0399 08/02.

Slindon Road, Slindon – On the afternoon of February 11, both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1105 11/02.

