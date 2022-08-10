Here’s how Crawley drivers can visit The British Motor Show for FREE

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harwoods Volvo Crawley, on Gatwick Road, will present its innovative range of electric cars at The British Motor Show in Farnborough on August 18-21 August.

Crawley drivers stand a chance of entering the exhibition for free, simply by visiting the retailer’s Instagram and Facebook account and sharing their latest post.

The Harwoods exhibition will feature an exciting range of electric and hybrid models, including Volvo’s XC40 Plug-in Hybrid, XC60, XC90 and XC40 Recharge pure electric, allowing visitors to explore and learn more about the technology.

Visitors to the event can also test-drive the popular C40, get up to speed on charge-points and the government grants available for new electric vehicles, and have any questions or concerns answered by Harwoods Volvo Crawley’s expert team.

The British Motor Show features a mix of new cars, electric cars, classic cars and supercars, plus interactive live arena displays and driving experiences.

Celebrity guests include Fuzz Townshend and Tim Shaw from Car SOS, alongside TV presenters Mike Brewer and Iwan Thomas, and motoring influencers.

Nick Jones, director at Harwoods Volvo Crawley, said: “We’re delighted to be attending this year’s British Motor Show with four of our award-winning models.

“With the government set to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, events like this offer a perfect opportunity to learn more about the technology in electric vehicles, and to explore the wide range now available.

“Many drivers are yet to get behind the wheel of an electric car, which makes this event a great chance to test-drive the vehicles, discover more about their infrastructure and hear expert advice for when the time arrives to make the switch – all while reflecting on Britain’s rich motoring heritage and our journey to electrification.”

Visitors looking to attend this event should visit thebritishmotorshow.live for further information. Tickets are available via The British Motor Show website at britishmotorshow.seetickets.com.

Volvo has one of the most ambitious electrification plans in the automotive industry. Not only was it the first manufacturer to offer a plug-in hybrid version of every car it sells, by 2025 it aims for 50 per cent of its global sales to consist of fully electric cars, with the rest hybrids. By 2030, Volvo plans for every car it sells to be fully electric.