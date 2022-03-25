Here’s the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area

* Oak Close, Bognor Regis - On the afternoon of Thursday, March 17, a car was criminally damaged where one of the door panels was keyed. Serial 0894 18/03.

* Place St Maur Des Fosses, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Friday, March 18, a container was burgled and power tools were stolen. Serial 0969 18/03.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

* Waterloo Square, Bognor – Overnight between Saturday, March 19, and Sunday, March 20, a vehicle was broken into. Clothing, a satchel and a wallet were stolen. Serial 0073 20/03.

Bognor Regis Police Station. Photo by Neil Cooper

* Felpham Way, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Monday 21 March a business premises were burgled. Serial 0622 21/03.

* Boxgrove Gardens, Bognor Regis – On Monday, March 21, a residential property was burgled. Investigations continue. Serial 0832 21/03.

* Westloats Lane, Bognor Regis – On the evening of Monday, March 21, a dark grey Carrera Vengeance bike was stolen from outside the sports centre. Serial 0299 23/03.

* Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Tuesday, March 22, a white Ford Transit was stolen. Serial 0448 23/03.

* Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis – On Wednesday, March 23, a residential property was burgled. Investigations continue. Serial 0298 23/03.

* Crossbush, Arundel – Overnight between Thursday, March 17, and Friday, March 18, a large amount of fuel was stolen from a parked vehicle. Serial 0260 18/03.

* Lime Avenue, Westergate – On the evening of Friday, March 18, part of the resin matting in the playground was damaged by some cardboard that had been set alight. Serial 1357 18/03.

* Dukes Road, Fontwell – On the afternoon of Monday, March 21, a vehicle was broken into, a bag and food items were stolen. Serial 0823 21/03.

* Top Road, Slindon – On the afternoon of Wednesday, March 23, a vehicle was broken into, a jacket and a wallet were stolen. Serial 0745 23/03.

If you have information that will help with any of these crimes contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting the relevant serial number.