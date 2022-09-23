Here's the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area
Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area from Arun police:
Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Sunday, September 11, and Monday, September 12, three tyres were slashed. Serial 0182 12/09.
Durlston Drive, Bognor Regis – On the morning of Monday, September 12, a quantity of used cooking oil was stolen from a business premises. Serial 0862 12/09.
The Causeway, Bognor Regis – On Monday, September 12, a number plate was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0229 12/09.
Pagham Road, Bognor Regis – On the evening of Friday, September 16, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0823 17/09.
Park Lane, Slindon – On the afternoon of Sunday, September 11, a vehicle was broken into and a handbag was stolen. Serial 1558 15/09.
Orchard Way, Barnham – In the early hours of Sunday, September 18, two garages were burgled. A bike was removed and damage caused to the premises. Serial 0315 18/09.
Fitzalan Road, Arundel – On the evening of Sunday, September 18, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1439 18/09.
If you can help the police with information on any of these incidents call 101 and quote the relevant serial number.