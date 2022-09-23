Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Sunday, September 11, and Monday, September 12, three tyres were slashed. Serial 0182 12/09.

Durlston Drive, Bognor Regis – On the morning of Monday, September 12, a quantity of used cooking oil was stolen from a business premises. Serial 0862 12/09.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Causeway, Bognor Regis – On Monday, September 12, a number plate was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0229 12/09.

Call the police on 101 if you can help with any of these crimes

Pagham Road, Bognor Regis – On the evening of Friday, September 16, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0823 17/09.

Park Lane, Slindon – On the afternoon of Sunday, September 11, a vehicle was broken into and a handbag was stolen. Serial 1558 15/09.

Orchard Way, Barnham – In the early hours of Sunday, September 18, two garages were burgled. A bike was removed and damage caused to the premises. Serial 0315 18/09.

Fitzalan Road, Arundel – On the evening of Sunday, September 18, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1439 18/09.