Here's why Police officers and Coastguard were called to Bognor Regis pier yesterday
Police officers and coastguard teams were called to Bognor Regis pier yesterday afternoon (July 03) following reports of concern for a man’s welfare.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police, responding to a request for comment, said: “Officers and the Coastguard attended the scene and engaged with the man. He has been passed into the care of medical professionals. We have no further information at this time.”
A spokesperson for the Coastguard added: “Selsey and Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Teams, Selsey RNLI Inshore Lifeboat, Sussex Police and Southeast Coast Ambulance Service were tasked to an incident in Bognor Regis today, 3 July, at around 3pm. The individual involved was located by Sussex Police and recovered into their care.”