Here's why Police officers and Coastguard were called to Bognor Regis pier yesterday

Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

Police officers and coastguard teams were called to Bognor Regis pier yesterday afternoon (July 03) following reports of concern for a man’s welfare.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police, responding to a request for comment, said: “Officers and the Coastguard attended the scene and engaged with the man. He has been passed into the care of medical professionals. We have no further information at this time.”

A spokesperson for the Coastguard added: “Selsey and Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Teams, Selsey RNLI Inshore Lifeboat, Sussex Police and Southeast Coast Ambulance Service were tasked to an incident in Bognor Regis today, 3 July, at around 3pm. The individual involved was located by Sussex Police and recovered into their care.”