'High-value theft' - Group of teenagers arrested after incident at Worthing store

A group of teenagers have been arrested after a 'high-value theft' from a store in Worthing.

Police officers were called to the Curry’s store – at Lyons Farm – at about 7pm, on Monday, October 6.

Sussex Police said this followed the ‘theft of mobile phones’ at the shop.

“A group of five teenagers were arrested on suspicion of a high-value theft,” a police statement – on Wednesday, October 15 – read.

"A black Renault was tracked by officers and five teenagers were arrested in connection with the incident.

“This included a 19-year-old man from Portsmouth, and three boys aged 15 and one boy aged 14 from Portsmouth.”

Inspector Christopher Bryant also spoke out about the incident.

His statement read: “We understand the shock and concern this incident will have caused, and we are pleased that five suspects were apprehended.

“We are still appealing for anyone with relevant information, including footage on mobile phones, CCTV, or dashcam footage to come forward and report it to us.

“We would also ask the public not to share footage of the incident on social media or to speculate about the incident online, as this may impact our ongoing investigation.”

Sussex Police confirmed that the three 15-year-old boys and the 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were subsequently charged with shop theft.

They are due to appear before Worthing Youth Court on November 4, police said.

Information about the theft can be reported to the police online, quoting serial 1157 of 06/10.