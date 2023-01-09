Edit Account-Sign Out
High-value theft in Crawley: Sussex Police release photos and video

Sussex Police said they are looking to identify three men in relation to a high value theft from a supermarket in Crawley.

By Lawrence Smith
5 minutes ago
Police said they received a report from the Tesco store on Hazelwick Avenue that ‘a quantity of mobile phones had been stolen on Thursday, December 29, between 2.45pm and 3pm’.

The value of the theft is estimated to be around £10,000, they said.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Footage of the incident (below) has been obtained and released by officers, showing the three men enter the store’s phone shop and then make off with ten demonstration handsets, causing damage to their displays in the process. The group then made off from the store. The stolen handsets include an iPhone 14 Pro Max, an iPhone 14 Plus, an iPhone 13, and a Motorola G62.

“The three suspects are described as all being in their 20s and between 5’10” and 6’. The first has short, dark brown hair and a trimmed dark beard. He was wearing grey jeans and black trainers. The second was wearing a green baseball cap with a white logo back-to-front, a long black coat, light jeans, and black trainers. The third suspect was wearing a winter hat, a blue t-shirt, dark wash jeans and black trainers. He was also wearing a knee length Nike coat.”

Police have asked anyone with information about the identity of the three men, or anything relevant to the ongoing investigation, to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 496 of 30/12.