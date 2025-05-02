Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from April 17 to May 1, 2025.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Wren, 25, of Plaistow Road, Loxwood: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (64mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in The Broadway, Haywards Heath, on April 4, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Tsvetelina Mladenova, 20, of Selsey Avenue, Aldwick: Fined £250 after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention on the A29 Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on November 26, 2024. Fined £250 after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention in Selsey Road, Donnington, on September 20, 2024. Must pay £110 costs and disqualified from driving for six months, after receiving six penalty points for each offence. Also found guilty of using a vehicle with tyres that had insufficient tread and driving while not wearing a seat belt, no separate penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Squires, 38, of London Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 after admitting driving without a licence in Marshall Avenue, Bognor Regis, on October 1, 2024, the licence having been revoked on November 23, 2021, on account of disability. Must pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for six months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Amelia Tottle, 21, of The Drive, Ifold: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on the A285 Station Road, Petworth, on July 13, 2024. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Michael Payne, 36, of Shop Lane, East Lavant: Fined £484 after admitting drink-driving (48mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Arundel Road, Fontwell, on April 1, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £194 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Jack Knight, 31, of Orchard Crescent, Arundel Road, Fontwell: Community order and must carry out 140 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (96mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Chichester on April 5, 2025; and failing to stop after an accident where damage was caused to another vehicle on the A27 Chichester on April 5, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 25 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Folkes, 40, of Nyetimber Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (2.2ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A29 Fairmile Bottom, Slindon, on October 2, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Sheralee White, 46, of Longlands Road, Southbourne: Must pay £150 compensation, £40 costs, after admitting criminal damage to the value of £150 to a van in Dragonfly Grove, Hambrook, on November 11, 2024.

Tony Bytheway, 50, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing amphetamine, a class B drug, at Barnham Railway Station on November 21, 2024.

Tristram Francis, 42, of Felpham Road, Felpham: Jailed for four months and must pay £85 costs after admitting burglary, entering The Co-op, Pagham, as a trespasser and stealing multiple bottles of alcohol worth £327 and two charity money pots on April 26, 2025. Also admitted going equipped for burglary, having a hammer, Stanley screwdriver and Estwing pry bar in Aldwick Road, Aldwick, on April 26, 2025, no separate penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Wolfe, 51, of Kestrel Court, Elizabeth Road, Chichester: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (23ug/l cocaine) in Westhampnett Road, Westhampnett, on October 2, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also admitted drug-driving (more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Westhampnett Road, Westhampnett, on October 2, 2024, no separate penalty.