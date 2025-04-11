Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from April 2 to 10, 2025.

Michael Connors, of Main Road, Southbourne: Fined £1,100 and must pay £440 victim surcharge, £4,088 costs, after being found guilty of wilfully obstructing free passage along Footpath 212, Southbourne, between December 1, 2023, and February 1, 2025.

Joshua Latimer, 35, of Mill Park Road, Pagham: Four six-month concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity, 180-hour unpaid work and 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirements, after admitting two charges of handling stolen goods, a wallet and bank cards and three different vehicle keys in Shearwater Drive, Bognor Regis, on or about February 3, 2025; and two charges of vehicle interference with intention of theft in Orchard Way, Bognor Regis, on January 24, 2025. Must pay £85 costs.

William Atha, 29, of Stocks Lane, East Wittering: Community order and must carry out 250 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Bracklesham Bay on March 25, 2022; assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Bracklesham Bay on March 25, 2022; and criminal damage to glasses valued at £120 in Bracklesham Bay on March 25, 2022. Must pay a total of £445 compensation, £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Lewis Gardener, 24, of Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work after admitting criminal damage to a new fire door, fittings and frame valued at £830 and belonging to Lyra Lettings, Bognor Regis, on August 6, 2024. Must pay £830 compensation.

Callum Harris, 28, of Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis: Community order with 80-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement after admitting making a telephone call and sending social media messages which conveyed a threat to cause distress or anxiety in Bognor Regis on August 9, 2023. Restraining order issued and must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Joshua Latimer, 35, c/o Mill Park Road, Pagham: Admitted breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on January 20, 2025, by failing to attend induction appointments on January 22 and 30, and February 6, 2025. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a three-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity, 180-day unpaid work and 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirements, for interfering with a vehicle with the intention of theft in Hatherleigh Gardens, Bognor Regis, on January 20, 2025; and stealing a pedal cycle in Station Road, Bognor Regis, on October 23, 2024.

Simon Gale, 48, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on July 22, 2024, by failing to attend office appointments on February 3 and 21, and March 3, 2025. The order was varied to include a 15-week alcohol treatment requirement.

Valentino Ryan, 21, of Merlin Place, Chichester: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on December 30, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on February 24 and March 10, 2025. The order was varied to include an additional five days' rehabilitation activity requirement and an additional 20 hours' unpaid work.

Adam Threlfall, 41, of Up Marden, Chichester: 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm at Up Marden Farm, Chichester, on March 31, 2025. 17-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting affray at Up Marden on April 1, 2025. Four-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, at Up Marden and at Worthing Custody Centre on March 5, 2025. Two-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress at Up Marden House, Chichester, on April 6, 2025. Restraining order issued and must pay £85 costs.

Vanessa Whitehorn, 36, of Howard Road, Arundel: Fined £40 and must pay £55 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without insurance on the A284 Arundel on November 6, 2024. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Gemma Stovell, 37, of Mare Hill Road, Pulborough: Fined £69 and must pay £110 costs, £28 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph limit on the A29 London Road, Coldwaltham, on November 6, 2024. Disqualified from driving for 35 days.

Clinton Holley, 45, of Osborne Crescent, Chichester: Nine-month conditional discharge and must pay a total of £149 compensation after admitting assaulting a staff member by beating at John Lewis, Chichester, on December 20, 2024, and two charges of theft from a shop, stealing a Bose speaker worth £119 from John Lewis, Chichester, on December 20, 2024, and a speaker worth £149.95 from John Lewis, Chichester, on January 6, 2025.

Silviu-Alexandru Matei, 31, of Chichester Road, Selsey: Fined £415 and must pay £85 costs, £166 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (84mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the B2145 Sidlesham on March 21, 2025. Disqualified from driving for 21 months.

Dionis Perciun, 37, of Bostock Road, Chichester: Fined £646 and must pay £85 costs, £258 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (71mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, on December 7, 2024. Disqualified from driving for 19 months. Also admitted driving without insurance and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalties.

Aaron Davies, 41, of Dairy Lane, Walberton: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (111mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Berghestede Road, Bognor Regis, on January 6, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Glenn Shadbolt, 46, of Edinburgh Close, Aldwick: Community order and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting criminal damage to a vehicle to the value of £3,800 at Bognor Regis on August 19, 2024. Must pay £500 compensation.

Donna Shadbolt, 44, of Edinburgh Close, Aldwick: Community order and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting criminal damage to a vehicle to the value of £3,800 at Bognor Regis on August 19, 2024. Must pay £500 compensation.

Haroon Aryoubi, 22, of Annandale Avenue, Bognor Regis: Four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting possessing a knife with an 8cm blade in Middle Street, Brighton, on January 4, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge.