The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from April 21 to May 7, 2025.

Jamie Gordon, 57, of Grove Road, Chichester: Fined £208 and must pay £90 costs, £83 victim surcharge, for exceeding a 50mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Jordan Angelov, 37, of Potters Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £84 and must pay £90 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 70mph motorway limit. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

David Bottomley, of St James Square, Chichester: Fined £220 and must £83.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Daniel Costello, of West Lavington Hill, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must £31.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Danny Passingham, of Stoneage Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must £222.09 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Julie Jarman, 25, of Garden Avenue, Bracklesham Bay: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

William Dunne, 56, of Duriston Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must £83.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Tomasz Czypar, 52, of Velyn Court, Velyn Avenue, Chichester: Fined £440 and must £70 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Iryna Tumenko, 62, of The Street, Graffham: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding a 30mph limit on a restricted road. Driving licence endorsed with four points.

Yordanka Mileva, 33, of Hampshire Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must £35 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Teresa Aylwin, of The Lodge, Oak Tree Lane, Woodgate: Fined £440 and must £127.09bogn back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Andrew Dommer, of Frith Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £1,525 and must £600.42 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Samuel Oakford, 33, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis: Jailed for eight weeks after admitting theft from a shop, stealing alcohol worth £113.96 from Old Barn Nursery, Dial Post, on January 31, 2025. Seven eight-week concurrent prison sentences and must pay a total of £250 compensation after admitting two charges of displaying some writing, sign or other visible representation which was threatening, abusive or insulting, with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in Bolsover road, Worthing, on November 1, 2024; and five charges of theft from a shop, stealing meat items from Co-op, Worthing, on May 29, 2025; washing detergent worth £16.47 from Savers, Bognor Regis, on April 8, 2025; jars of coffee worth £59.36 from Asda, Ferring, on Mar 27, 2025; coffee worth £26.40 from Co-op, Worthing, on February 9, 2025; and five bottles of prosecco worth £42.50 from Co-op, Worthing, on February 5, 2025.

Ian Heard, 40, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis: Must pay £5 compensation, £100 costs, after being found guilty of theft from a shop, stealing items worth £5 from Co-op, Manor Parade, on October 24, 2024.