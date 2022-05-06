Lyndon Charman, 19, of Spencer Place, Main Road, Fishbourne, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting two charges of possessing a bladed article, namely a sword and a folding saw, in Tamarisk Close, Bognor Regis, without good reason on March 16, 2022.

Mark Mullender, 43, of Carousel Court, Merrion Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting jointly stealing various bottles of alcohol worth £72.50 from Tesco, Bognor Regis, on June 30, 2021; and cultivating three juvenile cannabis plants, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on June 30, 2021. He must pay £9 compensation, £85 costs.

Court results

Joanne Orsmond, 46, of Shearwater Drive, Bersted, was fined £200 after admitting drink-driving (95mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Ancton Way, Bognor Regis, on July 17, 2021. She must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months. She also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Nicola Stenning, 42, of Apple Tree Walk, Climping, was fined £115 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on January 24, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

