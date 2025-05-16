The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from April 28 to May 14, 2025.

Thomas Munday, 31, of Sussex Street, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Worthing in August 19, 2024; and possessing an offensive weapon, a knuckle duster, in private in Bognor Regis on August 19, 2024. Must pay £50 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge. Also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, aggravated due to sexual orientation, in Bognor Regis on August 19, 2024, no separate penalty.

Paul Knappett, of Bell Lane, Birdham: Fined £6,400 and must pay £680 costs after admitting failing to comply with a planning contravention notice within 21 days of it being served by Chichester District Council to discontinue the use of a garage building as a single dwelling house in Chichester on October 17, 2014.

Keith Dowsett, 66, of Westingway, Bognor Regis: Fined £153 and must pay £50 costs, £61 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements on October 10, 2024.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Dionne Webb, 55, of The Meads, Haslemere: Fined £220 and must pay £4.17 back duty, £150 costs, after being found guilty of keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence on September 14, 2024, the previous licence having expired on September 16, 2022.

Martyn Pyne, 37, c/o Clarence House, Bognor Regis: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs, after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to comply with telephone appointments on February 3, March 5 and March 21, 2025.

Rachel Stacey, 34, of Langrune Close, Fishbourne: Jailed for six weeks and six weeks to run concurrently after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, at Worthing Custody Centre on May 13, 2025. Jailed for four weeks to run concurrently after admitting harassment, breaching a restraining order, in Lennox Road, Chichester, on May 13, 2025. Also admitted resisting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Lennox Road, Chichester, on May 13, 2025, no separate penalty.

Jennifer Sparks, 52, of Lidsey Road, Woodgate: Two six-week prison sentences to run concurrently, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £85 costs after admitting two charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, one racially aggravated, on October 23, 2024.

Archibald Dunlop, 65, of Russet Court, Vann Road, Fernhurst: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £400 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting criminal damage to a kitchen strip light belonging to Hyde Housing on February 6, 2023.