HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from April 28 to May 4, 2025
Marcin Starzyk, 34, of Bayton Court, Velyn Avenue, Chichester: Fined £100 and must pay £40 victim surcharge after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Dimitar Kostov, 44, of Albert Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Robert Groves, 33, of Wyndham Road, Petworth: Fined £195 and must pay £90 costs, £78 victim surcharge after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Shane Cornick, 34, of Maple Gardens, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £937.92 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Martin Down, 53, of Springfield Close, Lavant: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with four points.
Patryk Pater, 21, of Westloats Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Jacobdean Misselbrook, 30, of Apple Tree Road, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Parth Patel, 26, of West Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £581 and must pay £90 costs, £232 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with eight points.
Paul Wilkins, of M'Tongue Avenue, Bosham: Fined £660 and must pay £328.75 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Lewis Monk, 19, of Lime Kiln Coppice, Felpham: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for riding a motorcycle on a road and failing to wear protective headgear.
Paul Davies, 41, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £40 and must pay £45 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Veselin Velev, of Hampton House, The Boulevard, Tangmere: Fined £220 and must pay £47.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Harry Sampson, 21, of Pennyfields, Bognor Regis: Fined £140 and must pay £100 costs, £56 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Krzysztof Owsiak, 52, of Clarence Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving record endorsed with six points.
James Savage, of Brook Close, Nutbourne: Fined £220 and must pay £19.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Lee Parfoot, 53, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate.
Thomas Marsh, 33, of Lake Lane, Barnham: Fined £308 and must pay £90 costs, £123 victim surcharge, after admitting using a handheld mobile phone / device while driving a motor vehicle on a road. Disqualified from driving for six months. No separate penalty for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required.
Ed Lands, of Church Road, Aldingbourne: Fined £220 and must pay £40 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Nikolay Angelov, 31, of Red Barn Crescent, Felpham: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with four points.
Oleg Uvanov, of Regis House, Richmond Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £69.17 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Kloe Keen, of Oswald Court, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £42.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Richard Bradbury, 46, of Neville Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £167 and must pay £2.92 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Jason Cullen, of Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £118.34 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
William MacWhirter, of Nyton Road, Westergate: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Mark Carruthers, 56, of Marlborough Court, Bognor Regis: Fined £279 and must pay £85 costs, £112 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a temporary 50mph speed restriction on a motorway in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Semen Tanasohlo, 43, of Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Les Gilbert, of Highbank, Selsey Road, Hunston: Fined £220 and must pay £69.17 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Amir Qarri, of Maple Gardens, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Sebastian Bakowski, 24, of Cosens Way, Felpham: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Paulius Malinauskas, 20, of Pinewood Way, Chichester: Fined £154 and must pay £100 costs, £62 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Mladen Dimitrov, 25, of Lyon Court, Lyon Street West, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Andrzej Hamernik, 55, of Stoneage Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding the limit for a goods vehicle. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Jay McNair, of Romney Garth, Selsey: Fined £220 and must pay £138.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Atanas Dimitrov, 21, of Bath House, The Steyne, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
Jake Aylward, 23, of Chalfont Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £2.09 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Michal Trzepiecinski, of Hangar Drive, Tangmere: Fined £220 and must pay £55.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Charley Davies, 29, Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Catalin Munteanu, of Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Patryk Pater, 21, of Westloats Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Disqualified from driving for six months.