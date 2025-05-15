The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by the Single Justice Service from April 28 to May 4, 2025.

Marcin Starzyk, 34, of Bayton Court, Velyn Avenue, Chichester: Fined £100 and must pay £40 victim surcharge after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Dimitar Kostov, 44, of Albert Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Robert Groves, 33, of Wyndham Road, Petworth: Fined £195 and must pay £90 costs, £78 victim surcharge after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Shane Cornick, 34, of Maple Gardens, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £937.92 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Martin Down, 53, of Springfield Close, Lavant: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Patryk Pater, 21, of Westloats Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jacobdean Misselbrook, 30, of Apple Tree Road, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Parth Patel, 26, of West Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £581 and must pay £90 costs, £232 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Paul Wilkins, of M'Tongue Avenue, Bosham: Fined £660 and must pay £328.75 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Lewis Monk, 19, of Lime Kiln Coppice, Felpham: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for riding a motorcycle on a road and failing to wear protective headgear.

Paul Davies, 41, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £40 and must pay £45 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Veselin Velev, of Hampton House, The Boulevard, Tangmere: Fined £220 and must pay £47.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Harry Sampson, 21, of Pennyfields, Bognor Regis: Fined £140 and must pay £100 costs, £56 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Krzysztof Owsiak, 52, of Clarence Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving record endorsed with six points.

James Savage, of Brook Close, Nutbourne: Fined £220 and must pay £19.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Lee Parfoot, 53, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate.

Thomas Marsh, 33, of Lake Lane, Barnham: Fined £308 and must pay £90 costs, £123 victim surcharge, after admitting using a handheld mobile phone / device while driving a motor vehicle on a road. Disqualified from driving for six months. No separate penalty for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required.

Ed Lands, of Church Road, Aldingbourne: Fined £220 and must pay £40 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Nikolay Angelov, 31, of Red Barn Crescent, Felpham: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 30mph on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Oleg Uvanov, of Regis House, Richmond Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £69.17 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Kloe Keen, of Oswald Court, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £42.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Richard Bradbury, 46, of Neville Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £167 and must pay £2.92 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Jason Cullen, of Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £118.34 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

William MacWhirter, of Nyton Road, Westergate: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Mark Carruthers, 56, of Marlborough Court, Bognor Regis: Fined £279 and must pay £85 costs, £112 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a temporary 50mph speed restriction on a motorway in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Semen Tanasohlo, 43, of Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Les Gilbert, of Highbank, Selsey Road, Hunston: Fined £220 and must pay £69.17 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Amir Qarri, of Maple Gardens, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Sebastian Bakowski, 24, of Cosens Way, Felpham: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Paulius Malinauskas, 20, of Pinewood Way, Chichester: Fined £154 and must pay £100 costs, £62 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Mladen Dimitrov, 25, of Lyon Court, Lyon Street West, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Andrzej Hamernik, 55, of Stoneage Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding the limit for a goods vehicle. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Jay McNair, of Romney Garth, Selsey: Fined £220 and must pay £138.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Atanas Dimitrov, 21, of Bath House, The Steyne, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Jake Aylward, 23, of Chalfont Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £2.09 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Michal Trzepiecinski, of Hangar Drive, Tangmere: Fined £220 and must pay £55.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Charley Davies, 29, Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Catalin Munteanu, of Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Patryk Pater, 21, of Westloats Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Disqualified from driving for six months.