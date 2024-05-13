Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from April 28 to May 8, 2024.

Marvin Ford, 51, of Ford Road, Arundel: Fined £440 after admitting using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £147 and must pay £85 costs, £235 victim surcharge, after admitting using a hand-held mobile phone while driving. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jack Dixon, of Fellows Gardens, Yapton: Fined £220 and must pay £85 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Kemp, 30, of Homefield Crescent, Walberton: Fined £80 and must pay £90 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also admitted driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no separate penalty.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Ellis Booth, 31, of Conduit Mead, Chichester: Fined £46 and must pay £90 costs, £18 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.Elizabeth Doran, of Elm Grove, Runcton: Fined £660 and must pay £99.17 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Vasil Vasilov, 52, of Chichester Road, Selsey: Fined £120 and must pay £90 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Tony White, 45, of William Road, Chichester: Fined £72 and must pay £28 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Sayers, of Winterbourne Road, Chichester: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Edward Warwick, 36, of Whyke Road, Chichester: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over 70mph on a dual carriageway. Fined £40 after admitting driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving record endorsed with four points.

David Jones, 67, of Priors Leaze Lane, Hambrook: Fined £220 and must pay £95 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate.

Steve McIntyre, 53, of Barnham Road, Eastergate: Fined £72 and must pay £29 victim surcharge after admitting driving over 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Williams, 53, of The Avenue, Hambrook: Fined £92 and must pay £90 costs, £37 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a variable speed limit. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Paul Allen, 61, of Servite Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £550 and must pay £90 costs, £220 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Emma Stock, 31, of Mansfield Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £127.81 back duty, £85 costs, for failing to pay vehicle / trade licence arrears demanded following failed payment.

Fiona Kitchener, of Whiteways, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Jelley, 32, of Kyoto Court, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for driving over the 60mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Robert Osgood, 36, of Stapleton Court, Aldwick: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for driving over 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Richard Brown, 78, of Homecroft House, Sylvan Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for driving over the 60mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Cara Ryan, 39, of Crewkerne, Stocker Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £200 and must pay £90 costs, £80 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Jones, 50, of Brickfield Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for driving over the 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Denny Thrift, 40, of Chipley Court, Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jalaluddin Ahmed, 53, of Kelmscott Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Wioletta Forys, 35, of High Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £240 and must pay £90 costs, £96 victim surcharge, for driving over 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lukasz Czuba, 42, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £40 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Shane Dunning, 62, of Yapton Road, Barnham: Fined £147 after admitting driving while not wearing a seat belt.

Nicholas Wood, 60, of Harefield Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Shane Crow, 44, of St Thomas Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £53.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeff Wallace, 64, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £70 and must pay £90 costs, £28 victim surcharge, for driving over 30mph in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Gedas Vainorius, 31, of Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £200 after admitting using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £67 and must pay £90 costs, £107 victim surcharge, after admitting driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Laura Kostrzewa, 27, of Somerset Gardens, Bognor Regis: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a variable speed limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Kelly Vandenberg, 50, of Adlington Gardens, Bognor Regis: Fined £40 after admitting driving over 30mph on a restricted road. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maison Callaway, of Guernsey Farm Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Krzysztof Cieszxvski, 49, of Amberley, Canada Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Gregory Ball, of Summerley Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £154 and must pay £2.92 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Roman Mark, 41, of Osborne Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs after admitting driving over the 50mph temporary speed limit at roadworks on the A23 Ockham on June 22, 2023. Disqualified from driving for six months, notional penalty points three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Brooker, 26, of Poling Street, Poling: Fined £666 after admitting drink-driving (90mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A24 Southwater on April 21, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £266 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Tony McKenzie-Orr, 35, of The Orchard Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £307 and must pay £123 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure using a hand-held mobile phone while driving in Sylvan Way, Bognor Regis, on July 20, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for six months.

Martin Bazley, 47, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis: Community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on March 29, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.