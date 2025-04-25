Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from April 8 to 16, 2025.

Tristram Francis, 42, of Felpham Road, Felpham: Four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £500 compensation, after admitting burglary with intent to steal, entering Beanweiler Tattoo Studio, Bognor Regis, as a trespasser on April 12, 2025.

Finley Keet, 18, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Jailed for 12 weeks after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on December 13, 2024. Must pay £85 costs and was also given a restraining order. Fined £80 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Linden Road, Bognor Regis, on December 15, 2024.

Michael Blackall, 42, of Shetland Court, Steeplechase Way, Fontwell: Community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement after admitting assault by beating in Fontwell on October 6, 2024; assault by beating at Worthing Railway Station on October 22, 2024; assaulting an emergency worker, a police sergeant, by beating at Worthing Railway Station on October 22, 2024; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Fontwell on October 6, 2024. Also admitted three charges of theft from a shop, stealing wine worth £11 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on July 10, 2024; meat worth £23 from Shell Services UK, Fontwell, on October 30, 2024; and meat worth £30 from from Shell Services UK, Fontwell, on November 3, 2024, no separate penalties. Must pay a total of £353 compensation.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Max Ellery, 31, of Kings Drive, Pagham: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £225.08 compensation, £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting criminal damage to a window in Bognor Regis on September 7, 2024.

Michael Ward, 38, of Cheveley Gardens, Aldwick: Six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 150 hours' unpaid work after admitting causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention in Lower Bognor Road, Lagness, on June 11, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Mwiya Kamutumwa, 24, of Schirmer Road, West Broyle, Chicheester: Three-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with six-month drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation activity requirements after admitting theft from a shop, stealing four pairs of trainers worth £129.26 from TK Maxx, Chichester, on February 18, 2025. Three-month consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting theft from a shop, stealing food worth £100 from One Stop, Chichester, on March 29, 2025. Four three-month concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting four charges of theft from a shop, a large Easter egg worth £6 from Co-op, Chichester, on April 14, 2025; various items from One Stop, Chichester, on March 28, 2025; household goods worth £50 to £100 from Tesco, Chichester, on April 8, 2025; and household goods worth £42.50 from Tesco, Chichester, on April 13, 2025. Must pay a total of £350.75 compensation, and an order was made prohibiting entry to Portfield Retail Park in Chichester and any Sainsbury's or Co-op store in Sussex. A further 11 three-month concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after being found guilty of 11 charges of theft from a shop, stealing clothing belonging to British Heart Foundation in Chichester on October 31, 2024; alcohol worth £124 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on March 1, 2024; alcohol worth £189 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on April 6, 2024; clothing worth £30 from Vintro, Chichester, on April 11, 2024; alcohol worth £110 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on April 15, 2024; alcohol worth £156 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on April 22, 2024; two electric toothbrushes worth £180 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on April 22, 2024; coffee worth £57 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on April 27, 2024; clothing worth £162 from Vintro, Chichester, on May 23, 2024; alcohol worth £100 from John Lewis, Chichester, on May 30, 2024; and coffee worth £66 from Co-op, East Street, Chichester, on June 3, 2024.

Gavin Anstey, 52, of Durlston Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £60 after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A27 Arundel Road, Fontwell, on October 29, 2024. Must pay £200 costs and driving record endorsed with three points.