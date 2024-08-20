Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from August 12 to 16, 2024.

Larisa Dumitru, 42, of Lambs Cottages, Bilsham Road, Yapton: Fined £293 and must pay £110 costs, £117 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph speed limit in Western Road, Lancing, on December 22, 2023. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Jack Dent, 27, of Elmer Lodge, Charles Street, Petersfield: Fined £146 and must pay £110 costs, £58 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on September 12, 2023. Driving record endorsed with three points and disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Russell Carruthers, 47, of Pound Farm Road, Chichester: Ten-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting drug-driving (106ug/l cocaine) on the A27 Boxgrove Roundabout, Tangmere, on October 14, 2023. Ten-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting drug-driving (863ug/l diazepam) on the A27 Boxgrove Roundabout, Tangmere, on October 14, 2023. Fined £50 after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Worthing on February 22, 2024. Fined £25 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on February 22, 2024. Must pay £154 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also admitted drug-driving (more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A27 Boxgrove Roundabout, Tangmere, on October 14, 2023; driving without insurance; and driving without a licence, after it was revoked on April 19, 2011, no separate penalties.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

John Hawkins, 34, of Mee Close, Southbourne: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £50 after admitting having a blade, a kitchen knife, without good reason in Southbourne on September 17, 2023. Must pay £84 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and given a restraining order. Also admitted criminal damage to a wheelie bin worth £75 in Southbourne on September 17, 2023, no separate penalty.

Ashley Graham, 29, of Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 150 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (132mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) at the junction of Green Lane and Selsey Road, Donnington, on June 13, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 32 months.

Jimmy Storey, 55, of Delawarr House, Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 150 hours' unpaid work after admitting making four category B indecent photographs of a child in Bognor Regis on July 27, 2023; and making six category C indecent photographs of a child in Bognor Regis on July 27, 2023. Sexual harm prevention order made, must register at Littlehampton Police Station for seven years and must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Marion Lamb, 54, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £180 and must pay £72 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in Windsor on June 14, 2023. Also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Windsor on June 14, 2023, no separate penalty.

Andrew Jacob, 38, of Belmont Lodge, Belmont Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £80 and must pay £50 compensation, £85 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting theft from a shop, stealing meat from Tesco, Station Road, Bognor Regis, on June 8, 2024.